Romania advances plans for ammunition co-production with US

Romania and the United States are moving forward with plans to jointly produce NATO-standard ammunition, following the signing of Letters of Request (LOR) by Romanian economy minister Bogdan Ivan on Wednesday, May 28. The LORs, submitted for future Letters of Offer and Acceptance, aim to lay the groundwork for co-producing tank and artillery ammunition, including 120mm rounds for Abrams tanks and 155mm NATO-standard artillery shells.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening Romania's domestic defense production capacity.

“Romania and the United States share common values and principles. With the implementation of the NATO European Centre of Excellence for Ammunition, we will reinforce Romania’s position as a security pillar and provider of strategic capabilities in the region. Based on this economic and military partnership with the United States, we will be able to develop not only production but also testing, certification, and qualification capacities," said Bogdan Ivan, minister of economy, digitalization, entrepreneurship, and tourism.

US Chargé d’Affaires Michael Dickerson welcomed the move, stating that successful implementation of co-production initiatives will enhance regional capabilities and deepen the bilateral strategic partnership.

“This co-production will secure supply chains for NATO, the United States, and Romania, making America and our allies safer,” he noted.

The proposed projects are supported by a USD 920 million Foreign Military Financing (FMF) loan granted by the US Department of State in September 2024.

