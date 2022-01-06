Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania photo of the day: Priests bless waters on Feast of Epiphany

06 January 2022
Believers around the country marked the Feast of Epiphany (Bobotează in Romanian) on January 6, commemorating the baptism of Jesus in the river Jordan.

On this day, priests bless the waters, while people attend mass and take home recipients filled with aghiasmă (blessed water). 

Pictured is the service held in Adancata, a commune in Suceava county, in northern Romania. (Photo: Casian Mitu/ Inquam Photos)

In Bucharest, people gathered to attend the service at the Patriarchal Cathedral, delivered by Patriarch Daniel, the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church. 

In Constanța, a city on the Black Sea Coast, people gathered for the procession held at the Tomis Tourist Port. More than 100,000 liters of blessed water were brought in using carts pulled by oxen and donkeys, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. Three jumped into the sea waters to recover the crosses thrown in by priests.

More about the Feast of the Epiphany in this article.

(Photo: Casian Mitu/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

