EP talks Moldova as pressures for coup d'etat are mounting in the neighbouring country

Romanian Liberal (PNL) MEP and first deputy chairman of the party Dan Motreanu announced that the European Parliament would debate Moldova's situation on March 14 to tackle the challenges faced by the pro-EU authorities in Chisinau in the context of mounting pressures towards a coup d'état.

A resolution in this regard will be voted on by the EP next week, Motreanu said.

Moldova's police said they prevented a destabilization plot carried out by Russian agents in connection to the street protests organized by the Shor Party on March 12, Intellinews.com reported.

Foreign agents are increasingly involved in the street protests in Chisinau after the pro-Russian Shor Party led by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor failed to seriously challenge the order in Moldova's capital city during past protests. The foreign agents reportedly attempt to overthrow the incumbent authorities by triggering snap elections likely to result in a more balanced structure of the Parliament and, subsequently, a political crisis conducive to subversive operations.

Polls indicate that the party of president Maia Sandu, the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), is leading by far in voters' preferences – but it would not be able to form alone the ruling majority and the Government. The Socialists of former president Igor Dodon and the opportunistic party of fugitive businessman Ilan Shor (the visible beneficiary of the USD 1 billion bank frauds that surfaced in 2015) are competing to get Russia's favour.

"We are concerned about Russia's attempts to destabilize the pro-European trajectory of the Republic of Moldova. We will discuss the challenges the Chisinau authorities face in the context of warnings about a coup d'état. A resolution on this issue will be voted in a future session," Dan Motreanu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Seyephoto/Dreamstime.com)