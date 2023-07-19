E.ON begins tests to blend H2 in natural gas delivered to households in Romania

Delgaz Grid, a member of the E.ON Romania group, is set to start this month in Dârlos, Sibiu County, tests on household customers to verify the operation of indoor installations and existing appliances with a mixture of natural gas and hydrogen.

The company has selected several dozen customers who live in Sibiu, who will thus be the first Romanians to participate in this project of great importance for the future of sustainable heating in Romania, Economica.net reported.

Consumer user installations (pipes, appliances, etc.) and distribution system components (pipes, connections, fittings, regulators, meters, etc.) will not be modified for this process.

"In our clients' homes, we will replicate practically exactly what we did in the Medias polygon, with the existing installations and appliances, without any modification and safely," explained Cristian Călin, gas technical manager and project coordinator.

(Photo source: Facebook/E.On)