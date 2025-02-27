Energy

E.ON installs 655 kWp PV system for Continental factory in Romania

27 February 2025

E.ON Energie Romania completed the construction of a 655 kWp installation in Timişoara for Continental Automotive, one of the largest developers and manufacturers of innovative systems in the automotive sector.

The project involved the installation of a photovoltaic system consisting of 1,440 solar panels that will provide almost 715 MWh of renewable electricity for Continental Automotive annually and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 152 tons, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the non-residential segment, E.ON Energie Romania's portfolio of photovoltaic generation projects currently includes over 392 completed projects worth a total of EUR 74 million. 

The total photovoltaic energy production is over 104 GWh/year, and CO2 emissions are reduced by approximately 23,000 tons each year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)

