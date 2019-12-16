Romania Insider
E.ON invests EUR 90 mln in electricity, gas distribution operations in Romania
16 December 2019
Delgaz Grid, the natural gas and electricity distribution company of the German group E.ON in Romania, carried out investments in amount of RON 428 million (over EUR 90 mln) this year, most of the funds being used to modernize the electricity and natural gas distribution networks, the group announced.

The money was enough for upgrading part of the existing networks while network expansion was only marginal.

Delgaz Grid modernized 320 km of its natural gas network and 300 km of its electricity distribution network.

The company operates a natural gas network of over 22,000 km in 20 counties in the northern half of Romania and an electricity network of over 81,000 km in six counties in the Moldova region.

In the natural gas area, the company invested over RON 202 mln (EUR 43 mln), including for the extension of the network by over 110 km (especially connections for new customers). T

he investments in electricity networks totaled RON 225 mln (EUR 47.6 mln), including the upgrade of 61 power transformation stations and the construction of 24 km of new networks.

(Photo: Pixabay)

