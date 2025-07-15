E.ON Drive Infrastructure unveils largest electric vehicle charging hub in Romania

Charge point operator E.ON Drive Infrastructure announced the largest electric vehicle charging hub in Romania in Pitești on Tuesday, July 15. Located in the Vivo! Shopping Complex, the facility includes 50 charging points of various power levels.

The company has now surpassed the threshold of 400 publicly available charging points in Romania.

The new hub is part of the European DRIVE-E project, which will implement 1,400 charging points in 13 EU countries by 2027. Under this project, 430 points will be dedicated to heavy-duty commercial trucks, each with a power of at least 350 kW.

Six of the charging points are ultra-fast, with a maximum power of up to 300 kW. Twelve of them are fast charging points, with a maximum power of up to 50 kW. The remaining 32 points have a maximum power of up to 11 kW.

All fast and ultra-fast charging points are equipped with bank POS terminals, allowing direct card payment without the need for apps, accounts, or subscriptions.

E.ON Drive Infrastructure operates over 7,000 public charging points across 11 European countries.

Companies in Romania, along with local authorities, have been developing the infrastructure needed for electric vehicles in recent years. Earlier this month, officials in Bucharest’s District 4 announced a plan for installing 50 new high-power charging stations for electric cars. Each station will feature two charging points, allowing up to 100 drivers to charge their vehicles simultaneously.

(Photo source: E.ON on Facebook)