Number of new electric cars registered in Romania on the rise

The number of new hybrid and electric registered in Romania in the first six months of 2019 is 50% higher than those registered throughout 2018, according to data from Romania's Automotive Registry (RAR) quoted by News.ro.

In the first half of this year, 3,513 new hybrid cars and 1,562 used ones were registered with RAR. Throughout the same period, 1,503 new electric cars were registered and 97 used ones.

Last year, 4,580 new hybrid cars and 2,377 used ones were registered, alongside 1,050 new electric cars and 110 used ones.

RAR recommends making sure that the purchased vehicle is meant for the European market. Otherwise, the owners can encounter difficulties with the certification, which can turn into an elaborate, lengthy and costly process.

(Photo: Pixabay)

