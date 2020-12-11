Profile picture for user andreich
Business

E.ON reaches 100 charging points for e-vehicles in Romania

12 November 2020
Utility company E.ON Energie Romania, part of German group E.ON, has installed about 100 public and private charging points for electric cars in Romania through the E.ON Drive project.

Most charging points are in Bucharest and in the Moldova region, where E.ON also runs electricity distribution operations.

The charging points can be found through the E.ON Drive online platform and mobile application.

The E.ON electromobility solution serves both individuals and business customers - mainly companies operating in HoReCa, real estate, and industry.

However, the data regarding the electricity delivered through the network shows that the market is developing slowly.

This year the number of charging sessions through the E.ON Drive application exceeded 2,200, approximately 33.3 MWh of electricity being used through E.ON's charging points.

This amount of energy would cover more than 180,000 km and simultaneously reduce CO2 emissions by about 25 tonnes, according to the calculations compiled by E.ON Energie Romania.

Another comparison shows that alternatively, a small car using 10 litres of petrol per 100 km would have consumed 18,000 litres of petrol.

(Photo: Pixabay)

