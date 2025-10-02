Energy costs in Romania drop for second consecutive month

Romania remained outside the top 5 most expensive energy markets in the EU for the second consecutive month, finishing September in 6th place, with an average price of EUR 97.3/MWh, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro. The average spot electricity price in September was EUR 97.3/MWh, almost a quarter higher than that recorded in August, namely EUR 78.3/MWh.

In August, Romania was the 11th most expensive energy market in the EU, after finishing the first half of the year in third position, the same as last year.

Despite the small increase compared to the previous month, the average price in September 2025 is lower by almost 11.2% or EUR 12.3 than that of EUR 109.63/MWh registered in September 2024.

Moreover, Romania also left the top of the most expensive EU markets regarding the average price recorded from the beginning of the year until now, of EUR 123.5/MWh, occupying again the 6th place, after the Baltic countries, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

The price reduction is a major difference from how 2025 began. From the beginning of the year until August, month after month, Romania was among the top 5 most expensive spot markets in the EU. In the first semester, it had the third-highest spot energy price in the EU, after Ireland and Italy.

Romania also finished 2024 in third place in the ranking of the most expensive electricity markets in the European Union, with a daily average price throughout the year of EUR 103.5/MWh, behind only Ireland and Italy once again. In July–September 2024, Romania had the highest average spot energy quotation in the EU, of EUR 349/MWh.

Experts pointed to the closure of coal-based energy production centers and the insufficient renewable capacities to explain the high prices. Moreover, after the start of the war, Ukraine turned from a net exporter of cheap energy in the region into a net importer of energy, adding pressure on the regional energy market. Insufficient interconnectors between the Western EU countries and the Balkan region can also partly explain the sharp increase in energy prices.

Nevertheless, Romanian government officials are still looking to push energy prices lower. In a recent interview, energy minister Bogdan Ivan said he is considering a draft law to block disconnection for vulnerable clients who cannot afford to pay their bills, as well as a mechanism that would lower prices to RON 1 per kilowatt, according to Agerpres.

“At the moment, there are four companies that supply electricity under RON 1.30, which was the maximum ceiling before its elimination on July 1,” he said.

The minister also stressed that energy is a matter of national security, as “ in everything we purchase, the cost of energy accounts for between 10% and 70%.”

(Photo source: Nataliia Babinska | Dreamstime.com)