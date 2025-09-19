Energy

Romanian energy minister warns of blackout risk if coal plants close early

19 September 2025

Romania could face energy poverty or even blackouts if coal-fired power plants are shut down before new gas-fired facilities at Iernut and Mintia are completed, energy minister Bogdan Ivan said in an interview with Digi24 on September 18.

The minister explained that Romania has formally requested the European Commission to extend the deadline for phasing out coal, with a response expected by the end of this week. 

He said the government presented studies showing the risks of losing stability in the power system, particularly during the winter months when renewable generation is low.

“We have shown very clearly how Romania can end up in energy poverty or even blackout, if it closes these plants, especially in the winter, when we have no solar or wind power, and this can lead to blocking the activity in Romania. This study was the basis of the negotiation,” Ivan said.

According to the minister, Romania seeks to maintain operations at “three large groups” of coal-fired units and keep another two available under technical review as backup. These would remain in service until the completion of the new gas plants. 

“This, until we finish the Iernut and Mintia [gas-fired] power plants. In our simulations, we are talking about at least 2 years to keep these power plants. The target is 2029. We expect an answer from the EC by the end of the week,” Ivan stated.

The Iernut and Mintia projects are considered critical for ensuring security of supply as Romania transitions towards a lower-carbon energy mix.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Energiei)

