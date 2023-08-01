Enel Green Power Romania commissions its largest PV park: 63MWp

Enel Green Power România, Enel Group’s renewable energy business line in Romania, has commissioned Lumina photovoltaic park in Călugăreni, Giurgiu County, and completed its takeover from Mytilineos.

With an installed capacity of 63MWp, and an annual electricity production of approximately 99 GWh, the photovoltaic plant is the largest so far in the company’s photovoltaic portfolio.

The company has reached a capacity of approximately 100MWp of its photovoltaic parks after the commissioning of the Călugăreni plant, and approximately 600MW of total installed capacity in wind and photovoltaic power generation plants in Romania.

The new park features the newest photovoltaic technology and produces green energy through approximately 120,000 bifacial monocrystalline panels. Lumina Park covers an area of 88 hectares and has a linear length of almost 2km.

Enel Green Power Romania has invested EUR 1.13bn since its establishment in 2007.

In 2022, Enel Green Power Romania produced 1.24 TWh of renewable energy.

