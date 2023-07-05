Energy

Restart Energy owner plans 410MWp PV park in western Romania

05 July 2023

Armand Domuta, best known for the USD 30 mln Restart Energy Democracy ICO in 2018 but also for the more lucrative Restart Energy One energy supplier, announced the development of a 410MWp PV park in Arad County, western Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project was authorised for connection to the national power grid. If developed, it will require EUR 300 mln of investments.

It would be the second large-sized PV park in Arad County after the 1,000MWp project developed by Monsson group and taken over by Rezolv Energy, backed by British investment fund Actis.

After it abandoned the natural gas supply activity, Restart Energy One is pulling out of the residential market for electricity supply as well. The USD 30 mln ICO also left unfinished the revolutionary plans for a global blockchain-based energy trading platform.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Restart Energy)

1

