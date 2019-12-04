Employment hits new high in Romania

The number of employees in Romania’s economy reached a ten-year high in February: 4.972 million people, up by nearly 70,000 compared to the same month of 2018, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Employment thus increased by 1.4% year-on-year.

At the same time, unemployment kept dropping to new record low values: the registered unemployment was 3.3%, the lowest since 1990, while ILO unemployment (seasonally adjusted) was not far (3.8%, around historic minimum as well).

Freelancers working in the past under different contracts migrated to regular employment, according to a hypothesis launched by Oana Tufăroiu, sales & operations director within the Humangest recruitment firm quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The detailed figures from the statistics office indicate that the employment increased in the sectors of trade (and other services to households, +16,500 jobs or +2.1% employment), hotels and restaurants (14,300 new jobs, +7.4%), informations and communications (14,300 new jobs, +8.3%), IT (11,100 new jobs, +14.1%).

Notably, the employment in manufacturing industries dropped by 1.4% year-on-year, or by 16,400 jobs. The primary driver was the shrinking workforce in low-earning sectors of light industry (-7.5%, or 8,800 fewer jobs in clothing manufacturing).

Interestingly, employment in the sector of transport means (cars) production dropped by 6.4% (13,200 jobs) at a time when automakers are increasing their output, which indicates that technology investments in high-earning sectors (such as car production) tend to substitute labor with the final result of higher productivity hence sustainability.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)