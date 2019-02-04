Romania’s ILO unemployment drops to 3.8% in February

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate calculated under ILO (International Labor Organization) methodology (i.e. to reflect the share of active population actively seeking employment) dropped to 3.8% in February -- 0.4 percentage points down from last year and a new record low performance, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed.

The figure is reported for the 15-74 age bracket, while in the 25-74 age bracket the ILO unemployment rate is even lower: 3.0%.

For the younger population, the unemployment was 15.4% in the last quarter of 2018, down from 17.1% in the second quarter.

The number of Romanians seeking employment is reported by INS at under 350,000 in February 2019, compared to nearly 400,000 one year earlier. The figure are seasonally adjusted.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)