Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 09:30
Business
Romania’s ILO unemployment drops to 3.8% in February
02 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate calculated under ILO (International Labor Organization) methodology (i.e. to reflect the share of active population actively seeking employment) dropped to 3.8% in February -- 0.4 percentage points down from last year and a new record low performance, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed.

The figure is reported for the 15-74 age bracket, while in the 25-74 age bracket the ILO unemployment rate is even lower: 3.0%.

For the younger population, the unemployment was 15.4% in the last quarter of 2018, down from 17.1% in the second quarter.

The number of Romanians seeking employment is reported by INS at under 350,000 in February 2019, compared to nearly 400,000 one year earlier. The figure are seasonally adjusted.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 09:30
Business
Romania’s ILO unemployment drops to 3.8% in February
02 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate calculated under ILO (International Labor Organization) methodology (i.e. to reflect the share of active population actively seeking employment) dropped to 3.8% in February -- 0.4 percentage points down from last year and a new record low performance, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed.

The figure is reported for the 15-74 age bracket, while in the 25-74 age bracket the ILO unemployment rate is even lower: 3.0%.

For the younger population, the unemployment was 15.4% in the last quarter of 2018, down from 17.1% in the second quarter.

The number of Romanians seeking employment is reported by INS at under 350,000 in February 2019, compared to nearly 400,000 one year earlier. The figure are seasonally adjusted.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us