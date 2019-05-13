Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/13/2019 - 09:23
Politics
Ambassador: Romania’s partial Schengen membership may be announced in June
13 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The next European Council in June may decide Romania’s entry into the Schengen area with its airports, for starters, Romania’s ambassador in Germany Emil Hurezeanu said in an interview with Digi24 TV station.

“Nowhere is [only] peace and harmony,” he stated, commenting on the strong statements of the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte who implied that Romania’s Schengen membership is a remote scenario depending on the rule of law and democracy in the country.

“[Romania’s] diplomatic missions, especially the one in Brussels, have worked very well,” Hurezeanu explained.

“The Romanian state, through the ministerial apparatus, through diplomats, I know it from my own experience, works in a very pro-European manner. It’s not just about the cultural gap; it’s about several misunderstandings that have not been settled at the right moment and have reached grotesque shapes,” Hurezeanu commented.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/13/2019 - 09:23
Politics
Ambassador: Romania’s partial Schengen membership may be announced in June
13 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The next European Council in June may decide Romania’s entry into the Schengen area with its airports, for starters, Romania’s ambassador in Germany Emil Hurezeanu said in an interview with Digi24 TV station.

“Nowhere is [only] peace and harmony,” he stated, commenting on the strong statements of the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte who implied that Romania’s Schengen membership is a remote scenario depending on the rule of law and democracy in the country.

“[Romania’s] diplomatic missions, especially the one in Brussels, have worked very well,” Hurezeanu explained.

“The Romanian state, through the ministerial apparatus, through diplomats, I know it from my own experience, works in a very pro-European manner. It’s not just about the cultural gap; it’s about several misunderstandings that have not been settled at the right moment and have reached grotesque shapes,” Hurezeanu commented.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us