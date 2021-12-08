Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 10:16
Business

Northwestern Romania: EUR 20 mln expansion of emergency hospital in Satu Mare

08 December 2021
Satu Mare County Emergency Hospital, subordinated to the Satu Mare County Council, has kicked off a project worth over RON 97 mln (EUR 20 mln) for the construction of a new building with more than 200 beds, Ziarul Financiar reported. The project is scheduled for completion in 26 months.

The new building will be equipped with 18 surgery rooms and will include intensive care units, urology, surgery, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery and orthopaedics, as well as a blood transfusion unit. It will also have a helipad.

The project's financing will be done through the Romanian-Hungarian Cross-Border Program, through which Satu Mare County has the amount of EUR 11.5 mln. Another EUR 1.5 mln will come from the central Government, and the local administration will top up the funds to the total value of the project.

"The county hospital operates in several buildings with an infrastructure designed in part in the years '73 -'75, and in part in the years 1800-1900 when the old hospital was built,'' said Adrian Marc, manager of the county hospital emergency in Satu Mare.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 07:33
11 November 2021
RI +
Walter Ebm, CEO of Wiener Privatklinik, on why Romanian patients seek treatment in Austria
Normal
