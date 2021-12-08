Northwestern Romania: EUR 20 mln expansion of emergency hospital in Satu Mare

Satu Mare County Emergency Hospital, subordinated to the Satu Mare County Council, has kicked off a project worth over RON 97 mln (EUR 20 mln) for the construction of a new building with more than 200 beds, Ziarul Financiar reported. The project is scheduled for completion in 26 months.

The new building will be equipped with 18 surgery rooms and will include intensive care units, urology, surgery, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery and orthopaedics, as well as a blood transfusion unit. It will also have a helipad.

The project's financing will be done through the Romanian-Hungarian Cross-Border Program, through which Satu Mare County has the amount of EUR 11.5 mln. Another EUR 1.5 mln will come from the central Government, and the local administration will top up the funds to the total value of the project.

"The county hospital operates in several buildings with an infrastructure designed in part in the years '73 -'75, and in part in the years 1800-1900 when the old hospital was built,'' said Adrian Marc, manager of the county hospital emergency in Satu Mare.

