Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:02
Business

Romanian online retailer eMAG launches venture fund for tech startups

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The biggest Romanian online retailer, eMAG, has launched an acceleration program for tech startups.

With this program, called eMAG Ventures, the group aims to use the expertise gained during the development and expansion of various projects, such as eMAG Marketplace, and companies that have grown rapidly, such as Sameday (courier), Conversion (digital marketing), Fashion Days (fashion marketplace), Tazz by eMAG (delivery) or Zitec (online applications producer).

eMAG Ventures will focus on technology companies that bring innovations in products and services directly or indirectly to end customers. In addition to financing, eMAG will provide selected companies with the know-how gained in over 19 years of activity in the most dynamic tech sector of the moment, stimulating the digital economy.

The eMAG Ventures program started this December, while the first investments are expected for the first half of 2021.

"In Romania's entrepreneurial environment, there are many technology projects with great potential, which can be developed with financing and know-how. Through eMAG Ventures, we want to create real added value and contribute to a rapid scaling of businesses, thus producing a visible impact in the digital economy. We are talking about accelerating investments in those companies that can grow rapidly with the help of technology to become the future unicorns. We want to finance companies with ambition and vision, which will contribute to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Romania," said Bogdan Axinia, Managing Director of eMAG Ventures. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 18:28
10 December 2020
Business
Turkish VC firm buys stake in Romanian form-building startup to help it boost presence in the US
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:02
Business

Romanian online retailer eMAG launches venture fund for tech startups

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The biggest Romanian online retailer, eMAG, has launched an acceleration program for tech startups.

With this program, called eMAG Ventures, the group aims to use the expertise gained during the development and expansion of various projects, such as eMAG Marketplace, and companies that have grown rapidly, such as Sameday (courier), Conversion (digital marketing), Fashion Days (fashion marketplace), Tazz by eMAG (delivery) or Zitec (online applications producer).

eMAG Ventures will focus on technology companies that bring innovations in products and services directly or indirectly to end customers. In addition to financing, eMAG will provide selected companies with the know-how gained in over 19 years of activity in the most dynamic tech sector of the moment, stimulating the digital economy.

The eMAG Ventures program started this December, while the first investments are expected for the first half of 2021.

"In Romania's entrepreneurial environment, there are many technology projects with great potential, which can be developed with financing and know-how. Through eMAG Ventures, we want to create real added value and contribute to a rapid scaling of businesses, thus producing a visible impact in the digital economy. We are talking about accelerating investments in those companies that can grow rapidly with the help of technology to become the future unicorns. We want to finance companies with ambition and vision, which will contribute to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Romania," said Bogdan Axinia, Managing Director of eMAG Ventures. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 18:28
10 December 2020
Business
Turkish VC firm buys stake in Romanian form-building startup to help it boost presence in the US
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout