Biggest online retailer in RO takes over 54% in food delivery startup

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, has bought a 54% majority stake in the company that operates the food delivery application EuCeMananc, a domestic startup launched in 2014 in Timisoara.

The application includes a number of restaurants from which its users can order food and have it delivered by the company’s couriers. The app is available in 18 cities across the country being the leader of the food ordering market in the western part of the country.

The founding entrepreneurs will continue to run the company.

The site eucemananc.ro, respectively the application EuCeMananc have been developed and implemented by HCL Online Advertising.

The founders of the application now intend to accelerate the business development by increasing the number of restaurants on the platform. The company also plans to develop at national level and, subsequently, expand into other markets.

The entrepreneurs who founded the company and who will lead the development are Alin Șerban, CEO, Mihai Brenda, COO, and Laurențiu Duță, CTO, the creator of the platform.

(Photo: EuCeMananc Facebook Page)

