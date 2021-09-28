Owner of Romanian online retailer eMAG grows as important logistics industry player
Dante International, part of the South African group Naspers and the owner of the biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG, started the construction of a new courier warehouse.
Dante's logistics portfolio exceeds EUR 170 million and becomes the 5th largest in the country, according to Profit.ro.
The new project is located on a plot of land right next to the central hub of Sameday (another Dante International company 80% owned by eMAG), inaugurated two years ago after investments of EUR 20 mln.
Dante International owns a land of 9,551 square meters in the village of Rudeni, near Bucharest, on which it recently began to build a storage and courier unit with an area of about 3,400 square meters. The new unit will require 130 employees.
