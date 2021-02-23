RO online retailer eMAG develops industrial park around its EUR 90 mln logistics hub

eMAG, the biggest online retailers in Romania, together with the Joita City Hall, will develop a 29-hectare industrial park around the 13-hectare logistics hub that eMAG is currently building for itself on the A1 highway near Bucharest.

“The initiative confirms eMAG's commitment to support the development of the area through significant investments that will generate jobs and benefits for the community and local and central authorities, amid the demand for goods and services needed to carry out the activity of the industrial park,” the company said in a press release.

As part of this initiative, eMAG has already completed a series of infrastructure works that will benefit both local community representatives and investors who will join the project in the future.

The industrial park will create over 1,200 new jobs, most of which will likely be in eMAG’s new logistics hub to be opened this year.

The retailer announced last year that it would invest EUR 90 mln in this project which will also offer logistics and fulfillment services to vendors that use the eMAG marketplace, through the Fulfillment by eMAG (FBE) program.

“Through this program, eMAG offers eMAG Marketplace merchants services throughout the logistics chain from reception to storage, picking, packaging, delivery, customer relations or return, where appropriate. More than 1,000 companies are expected in the FBE next year,” the company said.

This summer, the company will complete 100,000 sqm of logistics spaces while all the automations will be ready by September 2022, when the entire logistics center will be operational.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

