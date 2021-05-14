eMAG fined in Hungary for false advertising campaigns

eMAG, the largest Romanian online retailer also active in Bulgaria and Hungary, was slapped a HUF 200 mln (EUR 0.56 mln) fine by the Hungarian Competition Authority and was compelled to pay compensation worth HUF 4 bln (EUR 11.2 mln) to customers and traders, Profit.ro reported.

The ruling followed an investigation in which the practices of hundreds of sellers on the eMAG marketplace were examined for a period starting with July 2014.

The Hungarian Competition Authority concluded that no internal rules were developed during the price reduction campaigns to ensure a truly reduced product price and to ensure that the initial price of the products really reflects the price before the campaign.

eMAG has accepted the decision and will pay the fine, will offer all its customers a coupon worth HUF 3,000 (about EUR 8), in a total value of at least HUF 1 bln (EUR 2.8 mln), and will support the online sales activities of Hungarian small and medium enterprises with a program worth over HUF 4 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)