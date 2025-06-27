eLog enters Romanian market with operational hub at CTPark Bucharest North

eLog, a Balkan-based provider of reusable transport packaging systems for the retail sector, has entered the Romanian market by leasing 4,000 sqm of warehouse and office space at CTPark Bucharest North. The facility, developed by CTP, will serve as eLog’s first operational hub in Romania, supporting its expansion into local retail logistics.

Specializing in Retail Ready Packaging, eLog offers a crate pooling system based on reusable plastic crates designed for transporting fresh produce, dairy, bakery, and meat products. The company operates under a circular economy model, managing the full lifecycle of its packaging - from delivery and collection to cleaning and refurbishment.

In Romania, eLog’s clients include the local operations of leading supermarket chains, such as Mega Image, part of the Ahold Delhaize Group.

“Romania is a key market for us, with growing demand from modern retailers for efficient and sustainable packaging systems,” said Ognjen Lescesen, Managing Director of eLog.

CTPark Bucharest North is located in the Ștefănești–Afumați district of northeast Bucharest, with direct access to the A3 motorway, DN2 roadway, and the city’s ring road. The park spans over 21 hectares and offers more than 200,000 square meters of A-class warehouse and office space. Tenants include Sezamo.ro, Mobexpert, HELL ENERGY Romania, and FineStore.

In Romania, CTP owns over 3 million sqm of A-class industrial space across key economic hubs, including Arad, Brașov, Bucharest, Craiova, Oradea, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

(Photo source: CTP)