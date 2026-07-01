Eli Lilly appoints Sebastian Iovan as GM of Romania Cluster 

Eli Lilly and Company has appointed Sebastian Iovan as general manager for Romania Cluster.

He will coordinate, starting July 1st, 2026, the company's commercial, medical, and operational activity on the markets of Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sebastian Iovan is a medical doctor from Cluj-Napoca who has a Master of Science in Health Economics from Bocconi University Milan, Italy, and an MBA from IE Business School Madrid, Spain. Previously, he held the position of Vice President, Pricing, Reimbursement and Access (PRA) at Lilly China, where he played “a key role in ensuring the successful reimbursement of innovative medicine in type 2 diabetes and obesity management,” the company said.

He takes over from Attila Fejer, who will transition to the role of Senior Director, International Value & Access within the company.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)