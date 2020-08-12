Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:23
Business

Online retailer Elefant.ro signs delivery agreement with Romanian Post

08 December 2020
The customers of the Romanian online retailer elefant.ro will have the option of having their orders delivered through the Roman Post's offices if they want to avoid delays or unsolicited returns.

"Starting December 7, elefant.ro will offer its customers the option to order their favorite products with delivery through the Romanian Post offices, following a recent partnership signed between the two companies", the company announces.

Thus, the network of delivery points available for the retailer's over 2.5 million customers expands with 683 offices, located throughout the country.

"Through this partnership with Posta Romana, we want to offer all elefant.ro customers access to various delivery options, no matter where they live," explains Sergiu Chirca, CEO of elefant.ro, quoted by Adevarul.

At the logistics level, elefant.ro has a fulfillment center near Bucharest, whose area has been increased by 30% this year. In total, the company currently owns over 8,000 square meters of logistics space.

With the development of the fulfillment center, the team allocated to logistics operations has also increased, currently exceeding 30% of the company's workforce.

"The contract with elefant.ro is extremely important in the Romanian Post's strategy to expand its market share in the online commerce segment. We are constantly approaching non-traditional market segments and the partnership with elefant.ro confirms that can to adapt quickly to changes in the postal services market," said Horia Grigorescu, general manager of the Romanian Post.

Recently, elefant.ro also signed a partnership with easybox for the use in the delivery process of the over 800 packages owned by its partner at national level.

Through the two partnerships, elefant.ro thus reaches a total network of over 1,500 delivery points throughout the country.

(Photo: Posta-romana.ro)

[email protected]

