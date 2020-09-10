Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 08:24
Business

Romanian Post kicks off investment plan with EUR 43 mln loan from EximBank

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-controlled postal services company Posta Romana announced it signed a RON 200 million (EUR 43 mln) loan agreement with state-owned Eximbank to finance a large-scale investment program.

The Romanian Post chose EximBank following a competitive procedure. The loan has a period of 12 years.

The company's investment program aims to consolidate and maintain its market leader position in the Romanian postal sector.

The company needs to invest in postal infrastructure, digitization, and human resources, according to the recommendations received from the professional services company Deloitte.

Thus, the loan granted by EximBank will be used mainly for automating logistics processes (RON 68 mln), and creating and implementing an integrated digital management system architecture (hardware and software - RON 128.3 mln).

The company also wants to rehabilitate the historical monument buildings it owns in Timisoara, Piatra Neamt, Oradea, and Cluj-Napoca, with RON 54.5 mln.

"We are in talks with both the World Bank and the European Commission, as well as with the Ministry of European Funds, to obtain financing that will continue the investments started with the loan from EximBank. In the long run, Posta Romana aims to become a major player on the market," said Horia Grigorescu, general manager of Posta Romana. 

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 12:24
15 September 2020
Social
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 08:24
Business

Romanian Post kicks off investment plan with EUR 43 mln loan from EximBank

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-controlled postal services company Posta Romana announced it signed a RON 200 million (EUR 43 mln) loan agreement with state-owned Eximbank to finance a large-scale investment program.

The Romanian Post chose EximBank following a competitive procedure. The loan has a period of 12 years.

The company's investment program aims to consolidate and maintain its market leader position in the Romanian postal sector.

The company needs to invest in postal infrastructure, digitization, and human resources, according to the recommendations received from the professional services company Deloitte.

Thus, the loan granted by EximBank will be used mainly for automating logistics processes (RON 68 mln), and creating and implementing an integrated digital management system architecture (hardware and software - RON 128.3 mln).

The company also wants to rehabilitate the historical monument buildings it owns in Timisoara, Piatra Neamt, Oradea, and Cluj-Napoca, with RON 54.5 mln.

"We are in talks with both the World Bank and the European Commission, as well as with the Ministry of European Funds, to obtain financing that will continue the investments started with the loan from EximBank. In the long run, Posta Romana aims to become a major player on the market," said Horia Grigorescu, general manager of Posta Romana. 

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 12:24
15 September 2020
Social
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year
08 October 2020
Sports
Update: Romania loses play-off match against Iceland and won't play at EURO 2020
08 October 2020
Business
Romanian diet and well-being platform gets EUR 200,000 financing for international expansion
07 October 2020
Social
What’s the real incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Romania and which are the most affected regions?
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania