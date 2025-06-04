Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card

Romanian citizens can now access official information about the new electronic identity card (CEI) through a dedicated government website, launched on Wednesday, June 4. The platform provides detailed guidance on how to obtain the new card, explains its features and security elements, and outlines the differences between electronic and traditional identity cards.

The site is structured into three main sections – About (Despre), Service Desks (Ghișee), and Useful Info (Utile), the Interior Ministry said.

In the About section, users can learn about the card’s visible and chip-stored data, as well as its advanced security components. Implementation timelines are also included.

Through the Service Desks section, citizens can find local offices where they can apply for the electronic ID. This section includes updated contact details, email addresses, phone numbers, and map locations for each issuing office, which will be gradually expanded nationwide.

The Useful Info section answers frequently asked questions related to activating, deactivating, or reactivating the CEI, as well as steps to take if the document is lost.

The new electronic identity card is available free of charge to Romanian citizens aged 14 and above, within the funding limits of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Citizens are allowed to apply for the new document even before their current (1997 model) ID expires.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)