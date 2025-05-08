Electronic identity card available in six more counties in Romania

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs recently announced that the new, smaller Electronic Identity Card is available in Brașov, Constanța, Iași, Oradea, Ploiești, and Timișoara.

“Starting tomorrow, May 8, 2025, at 10:00 AM, the Electronic Identity Card will also become available to citizens over the age of 14 with domicile in the municipalities of Brașov, Constanța, Iași, Oradea, Ploiești, and Timișoara. Citizens will have access to 23 counters where they can present themselves for the procedures to issue the Electronic Identity Card,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated on Wednesday, May 7, in a press release published on Facebook.

Appointments will be made exclusively online, by accessing the MAI Services HUB portal.

“Up to this moment, over 5,500 people from Cluj County and the municipality of Bucharest have submitted applications to obtain the new electronic identity card, and approximately half of them have already received the new document,” the institution mentioned.

Romanian citizens can request the issuance of an electronic identity card regardless of the validity period of their current identity document.

The first Electronic Identity Card is issued free of charge to Romanian citizens starting from the age of 14, within the limits of the funds provided through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The new card has a smaller size, similar to bank cards, and advanced security features ensuring protection against counterfeiting and identity theft. It is also usable as a travel document and offers easier access to electronic services and the possibility of use for electronic signature.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: hub.mai.gov)