Electrolux closes factory in northwestern Romania
30 March 2020
Swedish group Electrolux has temporarily closed its gas oven factory in Satu Mare, northwestern Romania, where it has 850 employees, due to lack of orders, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Company officials say this is a short-term measure.

“This is a short-term measure, which allows us to adjust our production schedules according to the sales expected in the near future. After the fine tuning of the stocks of resources in line with the smooth operation of the factory and the volume of orders, we will relaunch the production,” company’s officials said.

Among the household appliances factories in Romania, only Arcelik’s Arctic washing machine plant was closed in response to subdued demand, for one week (March 16-20, 2020).

Meanwhile, the Arctic refrigerator factory in Gaesti, the espresso machine factory operated by De'Longhi in Cluj, and Karcher’s vacuum cleaners factory in Curtea de Arges were still operating last week. However, they are also facing shrinking demand.

"During this period, De'Longhi Romania continues to work to respond only to firm customer orders. We make every effort to keep the plant running," said Carmen Petcu, CEO of De'Longhi Romania.

(Photo: Szemes Elek/ Wikimedia Commons)

