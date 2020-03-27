Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 08:12
Business
Polish group CIECH closes Romanian soda ash factory but promises to return
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soda ash producer CIECH Soda Romania, part of Polish group CIECH, announced on Thursday that it was "forced" to enter into “a prolonged stand-by”, in the context of the economic uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and after unsuccessful negotiations for the resumption of industrial steam supply to the factory.

At the same time, the company has initiated plans to build its own cogeneration plant and expects to resume production at Ramnicu Valcea within 2-3 years.

For the time being, it will complete the process of voluntary layoffs. The voluntary layoff process will end on April 1. Some 72% of those working for the company last year will have left it by that time. The company will retain part of the employees, those responsible for the production of sodium silicate, as well as for the maintenance of the calcined soda production plant.

“We stop, but we don't want to leave. We want to continue to show our appreciation for people and the local tradition. Our teams have already developed plans for our own power plant and we will start implementing them, as well as identifying the financial resources needed to build our own cogeneration plant. We hope that in the next three years we will be able to resume our activity with our own steam source,” said Witold Urbanowski, general manager of CIECH Soda Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ciechgroup.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 08:12
Business
Polish group CIECH closes Romanian soda ash factory but promises to return
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soda ash producer CIECH Soda Romania, part of Polish group CIECH, announced on Thursday that it was "forced" to enter into “a prolonged stand-by”, in the context of the economic uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and after unsuccessful negotiations for the resumption of industrial steam supply to the factory.

At the same time, the company has initiated plans to build its own cogeneration plant and expects to resume production at Ramnicu Valcea within 2-3 years.

For the time being, it will complete the process of voluntary layoffs. The voluntary layoff process will end on April 1. Some 72% of those working for the company last year will have left it by that time. The company will retain part of the employees, those responsible for the production of sodium silicate, as well as for the maintenance of the calcined soda production plant.

“We stop, but we don't want to leave. We want to continue to show our appreciation for people and the local tradition. Our teams have already developed plans for our own power plant and we will start implementing them, as well as identifying the financial resources needed to build our own cogeneration plant. We hope that in the next three years we will be able to resume our activity with our own steam source,” said Witold Urbanowski, general manager of CIECH Soda Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ciechgroup.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest