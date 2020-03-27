Polish group CIECH closes Romanian soda ash factory but promises to return

Soda ash producer CIECH Soda Romania, part of Polish group CIECH, announced on Thursday that it was "forced" to enter into “a prolonged stand-by”, in the context of the economic uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and after unsuccessful negotiations for the resumption of industrial steam supply to the factory.

At the same time, the company has initiated plans to build its own cogeneration plant and expects to resume production at Ramnicu Valcea within 2-3 years.

For the time being, it will complete the process of voluntary layoffs. The voluntary layoff process will end on April 1. Some 72% of those working for the company last year will have left it by that time. The company will retain part of the employees, those responsible for the production of sodium silicate, as well as for the maintenance of the calcined soda production plant.

“We stop, but we don't want to leave. We want to continue to show our appreciation for people and the local tradition. Our teams have already developed plans for our own power plant and we will start implementing them, as well as identifying the financial resources needed to build our own cogeneration plant. We hope that in the next three years we will be able to resume our activity with our own steam source,” said Witold Urbanowski, general manager of CIECH Soda Romania.

(Photo source: Ciechgroup.com)