M&A

BVB-listed Electro-Alfa International takes over railway electric equipment producer for EUR 5.1 mln

11 June 2026

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Bucharest Exchange-listed Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI) announced on June 10 that it has completed the registration with the Trade Register of the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Spiact Craiova, according to a current report submitted to the BVB and quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Spiact Craiova is a manufacturer specialising in equipment and systems for railway infrastructure.

The sale-purchase agreement was signed on November 5, 2025, for EUR 5.1 million, according to data from the listing prospectus. ​To partially finance the transaction, EAI had contracted a loan from Banca Transilvania in October 2025 worth EUR 2.7 million, maturing in October 2032. 

Electro-Alfa has a market capitalisation of RON 2.16 billion (EUR 411 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
M&A

BVB-listed Electro-Alfa International takes over railway electric equipment producer for EUR 5.1 mln

11 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest Exchange-listed Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI) announced on June 10 that it has completed the registration with the Trade Register of the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Spiact Craiova, according to a current report submitted to the BVB and quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Spiact Craiova is a manufacturer specialising in equipment and systems for railway infrastructure.

The sale-purchase agreement was signed on November 5, 2025, for EUR 5.1 million, according to data from the listing prospectus. ​To partially finance the transaction, EAI had contracted a loan from Banca Transilvania in October 2025 worth EUR 2.7 million, maturing in October 2032. 

Electro-Alfa has a market capitalisation of RON 2.16 billion (EUR 411 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

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