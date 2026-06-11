BVB-listed Electro-Alfa International takes over railway electric equipment producer for EUR 5.1 mln

Bucharest Exchange-listed Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI) announced on June 10 that it has completed the registration with the Trade Register of the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Spiact Craiova, according to a current report submitted to the BVB and quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Spiact Craiova is a manufacturer specialising in equipment and systems for railway infrastructure.

The sale-purchase agreement was signed on November 5, 2025, for EUR 5.1 million, according to data from the listing prospectus. ​To partially finance the transaction, EAI had contracted a loan from Banca Transilvania in October 2025 worth EUR 2.7 million, maturing in October 2032.

Electro-Alfa has a market capitalisation of RON 2.16 billion (EUR 411 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)