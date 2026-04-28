Romania’s Electro-Alfa considers disbursing dividends from retained earnings

The Board of Directors of the manufacturer of electrical equipment and solutions for energy infrastructure, Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI), has summoned shareholders to the balance sheet meeting, scheduled for May 29, with the proposal to allocate the amount of RON 39.6 million as dividends, from the retained profit for the years 2023 and 2024, according to a note to investors. The company has not distributed part of last year's profit as dividends.

The dividend per share would be RON 0.21, equivalent to a net yield of about 1.6%, compared to the company's closing share price at the end of last week, of RON 11.36, Bursa.ro reported.

Electro-Alfa International achieved a net profit of RON 99.7 million last year, an amount that will be directed to the retained earnings, according to the Board's proposal.

In the previous year, the electrical equipment manufacturer recorded a net profit of RON 57.4 million, which means that the company's profitability increased by 74% in the period 2024-2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)