Romanian electric technology provider Electro-Alfa to develop 52 MW BESS system

Electro-Alfa International (BVB: EAI), a Romanian company specialising in the field of electrical equipment and energy efficiency solutions, listed on the Stock Exchange last month, announced it is preparing a project company that holds the rights and authorisations necessary for the development of an electricity storage facility - BESS, with an installed capacity of approximately 52 MW. The project is located in Șelimbăr, Sibiu County.

The estimated value of the project development is approximately EUR 25 million, and the duration of the works is estimated at approximately 12 months from the completion of the design stage.

The company has not decided whether to sell or keep the project. Following the development of the project, the company will analyse the options of operating it or capitalising on it through sale to potential investors in the energy sector, is said.

The company’s capitalisation is RON 2.1 billion (EUR 400 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)