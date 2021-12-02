Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 08:24
Business

Romanian provider of last resort asks over EUR 400 per MWh

02 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electrica Furnizare, a subsidiary of Romanian major electricity supply and distribution group Electrica (with the state as the main shareholder), asked the lowest price for the electricity to be provided in December to customers left with no provider, Economica.net reported.

The price charged under such situations, RON 2,088 (over EUR 400 per MWh), was the lowest - but it is still very high considering that the Government capped the end-user residential electricity price at RON 1,000 (EUR 200) per MWh, including the taxes and fees that are not included in the price asked by Electrica.

CEZ Vanzare, the supply division of the local subsidiary of Czech utility group CEZ, asked the highest price in the auction for selecting the provider of the last instance, RON 3,100 (EUR 620) per MWh.

The price may not be relevant for the average price of the electricity traded on the market, but it has the meaning that the Lombard rate has on the money market - as it reflects the expected marginal price on the spot electricity market. 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 08:24
Business

Romanian provider of last resort asks over EUR 400 per MWh

02 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electrica Furnizare, a subsidiary of Romanian major electricity supply and distribution group Electrica (with the state as the main shareholder), asked the lowest price for the electricity to be provided in December to customers left with no provider, Economica.net reported.

The price charged under such situations, RON 2,088 (over EUR 400 per MWh), was the lowest - but it is still very high considering that the Government capped the end-user residential electricity price at RON 1,000 (EUR 200) per MWh, including the taxes and fees that are not included in the price asked by Electrica.

CEZ Vanzare, the supply division of the local subsidiary of Czech utility group CEZ, asked the highest price in the auction for selecting the provider of the last instance, RON 3,100 (EUR 620) per MWh.

The price may not be relevant for the average price of the electricity traded on the market, but it has the meaning that the Lombard rate has on the money market - as it reflects the expected marginal price on the spot electricity market. 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
01 December 2021
Culture & History
Works of Romanian artists to discover or revisit this National Day
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project