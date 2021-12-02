Romanian provider of last resort asks over EUR 400 per MWh

Electrica Furnizare, a subsidiary of Romanian major electricity supply and distribution group Electrica (with the state as the main shareholder), asked the lowest price for the electricity to be provided in December to customers left with no provider, Economica.net reported.

The price charged under such situations, RON 2,088 (over EUR 400 per MWh), was the lowest - but it is still very high considering that the Government capped the end-user residential electricity price at RON 1,000 (EUR 200) per MWh, including the taxes and fees that are not included in the price asked by Electrica.

CEZ Vanzare, the supply division of the local subsidiary of Czech utility group CEZ, asked the highest price in the auction for selecting the provider of the last instance, RON 3,100 (EUR 620) per MWh.

The price may not be relevant for the average price of the electricity traded on the market, but it has the meaning that the Lombard rate has on the money market - as it reflects the expected marginal price on the spot electricity market.

