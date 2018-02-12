Music festival in Romania funds creative ideas

Electric Castle, the music festival that takes place every year on the Transylvania domain of Banffy Castle, near Cluj-Napoca, is offering grants to a range of creatives who will get to bring their projects to life at this year’s edition of the event.

As such, architects, designers, illustrators and more can apply for grants of over EUR 15,000. The festival says it plans to surprise its audience with new ways of looking at the over 220,000 sqm space of the event.

The proposals can cover new ways to furbish the area of the festival, starting from interactive installations or light effects to the design of new accommodation spaces in the festival’s camping area. This year, the festival will have a new area, called Quiet Camping, where new ideas can be implemented.

The grants are also open to those who would like to tell the story of the festival in the form of a documentary, a video clip or a short. Those interested can send scripts for productions that should not exceed 30 minutes in length.

Electric Castle said it would soon announce the submissions in the OwntheStage contest, which brings on stage bands and DJs that are just starting their careers.

Festival in Romania: Electric Castle participants can contribute to Banffy Castle’s restoration

[email protected]insider.com