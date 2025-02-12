Romanian prosecutors check financing of electoral clip for former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu

Searches were carried out at the home of Călin Georgescu's campaign manager, Radu Pally, in a new criminal case, "under the coordination of the competent prosecutor's office and in compliance with the legal framework in force," Romanian Police quoted by Hotnews.ro announced on February 11.

Georgescu, in turn, accused "an abuse and an attempt at intimidation."

No details were provided, but the investigations reportedly target an advertising video produced by Radu Pally's company for Georgescu, according to the local daily.

The police rejected accusations of politicizing the professional act, emphasizing that the activities are carried out under the authority of prosecutors and with the aim of finding the truth.

The Prosecutor General's Office also confirmed that investigations are underway in this case but did not provide any additional information.

Radu Pally and his wife, Crenguţa, are former journalists and coordinated Călin Georgescu's electoral campaign. Their company, Marker&Senzzo Media, produced the campaign's advertising video, broadcast on B1 TV in the fall of 2024, according to Hotnews.ro.

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced that it was verifying the production of this video clip, and AEP president Toni Greblă told Europa Liberă that the authority requested explanations from the production company and Călin Georgescu, but "only the financial representative responded, who told us that he never ordered the production of this video clip."

Radu Pally was mentioned in the context of the video clip as "a spokesperson for Georgescu's team," while Crenguţa Pally was mentioned as a PR and "mediator" in the press team.

AEP began checking on this video in the context of Georgescu's declaration that he did not spend money on the electoral campaign.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)