Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romanian electricity suppliers question Govt.’s ‘cap and compensation’ schema

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The association of electricity suppliers from Romania (AFEER) questions several provisions of the schema aimed at capping the end-user electricity prices, inked in the emergency ordinance of the Government (OUG) 118/2021. It will result in higher electricity prices and scarce supplies on the market, they argue, according to Agerpres.

Specifically, the association questions the mechanism by which they are supposed to get compensated for delivering electricity at low end-user prices.

Under the OUG 118/2021, the energy producers will pay an 80% tax on the revenues generated by the prices above RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh. The funds thus collected will be used to compensate the electricity suppliers up to a profit margin of 5%. It is not clear when and how these compensations will be paid, AFEER said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romanian electricity suppliers question Govt.’s ‘cap and compensation’ schema

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The association of electricity suppliers from Romania (AFEER) questions several provisions of the schema aimed at capping the end-user electricity prices, inked in the emergency ordinance of the Government (OUG) 118/2021. It will result in higher electricity prices and scarce supplies on the market, they argue, according to Agerpres.

Specifically, the association questions the mechanism by which they are supposed to get compensated for delivering electricity at low end-user prices.

Under the OUG 118/2021, the energy producers will pay an 80% tax on the revenues generated by the prices above RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh. The funds thus collected will be used to compensate the electricity suppliers up to a profit margin of 5%. It is not clear when and how these compensations will be paid, AFEER said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks