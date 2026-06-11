EKN Solutions expands to Romania, appoints Olimpia Norsesovici as country manager

EKN, a company specializing in marketing and technology solutions and part of the multinational Numatec, has entered the Romanian market, where it appointed Olimpia Norsesovici as country manager.

The company said it decided to enter the local market because it represents “one of the fastest-growing digital advertising markets in Eastern Europe, with increasing investments in digital media, programmatic advertising, Connected TV, and innovative advertising formats.”

EKN aims to build strategic partnerships with media agencies and direct clients, expand the use of channels such as Connected TV, Gaming, Audio, and Programmatic Digital Out of Home, and introduce its curated marketplace approach and advertising formats to the Romanian market, it said.

With more than 25 years of experience, Olimpia Norsesovici is a marcom professional with expertise in marketing, sales, business development, and entrepreneurship. She has held key roles in both local and international companies, including sales director and country manager. Her career journey includes repositioning brands in the Romanian adtech market, leading sales and marketing strategies for global companies, coordinating European social fund projects, and launching one of the first BTL event sales agencies in Romania.

Founded in 2009 in the United States and active in Italy since 2013, EKN operates globally and combines trading desk services, technology, marketing strategy, and creative solutions “to help brands maximize campaign performance and user engagement across digital channels.”

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com