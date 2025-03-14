European Investment Bank gave Romania financing worth 1.5% of GDP in 2024, vice president says

Ioannis Tsakiris, vice president of the European Investment Bank Group, noted that the bank gave Romania financing worth 1.5% of GDP in 2024, supporting total investments of EUR 5.27 billion. The statements were made during Tsakiris’ visit to Romania, during which he met with Romanian leaders from the ministries of finance, investments and European projects, and energy to exchange views on financing priorities and investment objectives for economic growth.

The European Investment Bank Group, composed of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), supported climate action, infrastructure, the energy transition, and SMEs in 2024, with a strong focus on urban development and innovation.

A total of EUR 673 million was allocated for the development of sustainable cities and regions, while EUR 623 million was directed to support SMEs. Another EUR 780 million went to the energy transition.

In 2024, EIB and EIF operations in Romania covered six strategic priorities, namely EU Cohesion Policy (108 operations – EUR 2.062 billion), Climate Action and Sustainability (28 operations – EUR 968 million), Digitalization and Technological Innovation (13 operations – EUR 320 million), Capital Markets Union (4 operations – EUR 115 million), Agriculture and Bioeconomy (1 operation – EUR 49 million), and Social Infrastructure (1 operation – EUR 25.2 million).

"Our investments in Romania are about and for people: making homes more energy efficient, industries more competitive, and cities greener and better connected," said EIB vice president Ioannis Tsakiris. "From cutting-edge semiconductors to cleaner transport, stronger energy networks, and vital support for businesses, universities, and infrastructure, the EIB Group is shaping a more sustainable and competitive future. We remain committed to developing communities, boosting job creation, and ensuring that Romania and Europe continue to lead in innovation and sustainable growth,” he added.

The total EIB Group financing for Romania over the past five years amounts to EUR 9.3 billion, with an annual average of EUR 1.8 billion. In 2023, Romania was one of the largest beneficiaries of EIB Group financing, with record financial commitments of EUR 4.1 billion.

"Romania values its excellent cooperation with the EIB and EIF in accelerating investments in key sectors for sustainable growth. The financial and advisory support provided by the EIB Group helps strengthen Romania's economic resilience and competitiveness,” said deputy prime minister and minister of finance Tánczos Barna.

One example of EIB financing is the world’s first zero-emission tire factory operated by Nokian Tyres in Oradea, which received a EUR 150 million loan. EIB also assisted Romanian drugmaker Antibiotice S.A. in identifying growth opportunities in generic medicines, and Electrica Group in financial modeling and production capacity strengthening.

In 2024, the EIB advisory department also provided extensive support to public and private project promoters, helping prepare, develop, and implement EIB and EU investment projects. The first contracts signed in 2025 between the bank and Romania include funding for railway projects and support for local administrations, including consultancy services for bankable projects.

The European Investment Bank is the European Union’s long-term lending institution, owned by its member states. Built around eight key priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy goals.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: eib.org)