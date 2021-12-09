Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:33
Business

Romania takes EUR 250 mln loan from EIB for Iasi regional hospital

09 December 2021
President Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday (December 8), promulgated the Law for the approval of the Financing Contract for the Iaşi Regional Emergency Hospital, between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB), Agerpres reported.

The loan, for a period of 27 years, is worth EUR 250 mln. The project's total cost is estimated at EUR 421 mln.

The new, seven-storey hospital will provide both hospital services and outpatient care and is expected to be operational in 2027.

The new hospital, with 850 beds, will replace the current 260-year-old Sfantul Spiridon County Emergency Hospital.

It will also improve the teaching and research activity at the Grigore Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iasi.

According to the financing agreement, the loan granted by the EIB represents about 59.4% of the net cost related to the objective, and the authorities will cover the difference (EUR 170.9 million, 40.6%) plus the taxes related to the project from non-reimbursable funds and the state budget.

The financing agreement between Romania and the EIB for this purpose was signed on April 20, in Bucharest and Luxembourg.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

