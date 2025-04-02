European Investment Bank to finance Ukraine’s railway border crossings with Romania, other neighbors

The European Investment Bank and the government of Ukraine have agreed to allocate EUR 50 million from EIB funding to Ukraine's national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, for the modernization of key railway border crossings with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

The project includes repairs to worn-out railway tracks, the relocation of wagon inspections, the reconstruction of an intermodal terminal, and the installation of equipment such as cranes.

The upgraded railway lines will serve both freight and passenger trains.

“The EIB has been a long-standing partner of Ukrzaliznytsia, from well before the very first days of the war. With this new support, we are continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s railway infrastructure at a critical time. Upgrading border crossing points and key rail links will help remove bottlenecks, accelerate the flow of goods and support Ukraine’s deeper integration with the European Union,” said Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President, cited in the official press release.

The agreement was signed by the EIB and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine. The financing is guaranteed by the EU through the Ukraine Facility and co-financed through an EU grant under the Connecting Europe Facility.

The financing is part of the EUR 150 million package provided by the EIB for the modernization of Ukraine’s railways. In 2022, the first EUR 100 million was granted as part of the EIB’s Emergency Solidarity Response with Ukraine to fund urgent repairs and restore essential railway services.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kent Johansson | Dreamstime.com)