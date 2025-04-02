Transport

European Investment Bank to finance Ukraine’s railway border crossings with Romania, other neighbors

02 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank and the government of Ukraine have agreed to allocate EUR 50 million from EIB funding to Ukraine's national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, for the modernization of key railway border crossings with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. 

The project includes repairs to worn-out railway tracks, the relocation of wagon inspections, the reconstruction of an intermodal terminal, and the installation of equipment such as cranes. 

The upgraded railway lines will serve both freight and passenger trains. 

“The EIB has been a long-standing partner of Ukrzaliznytsia, from well before the very first days of the war. With this new support, we are continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s railway infrastructure at a critical time. Upgrading border crossing points and key rail links will help remove bottlenecks, accelerate the flow of goods and support Ukraine’s deeper integration with the European Union,” said Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President, cited in the official press release.

The agreement was signed by the EIB and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine. The financing is guaranteed by the EU through the Ukraine Facility and co-financed through an EU grant under the Connecting Europe Facility. 

The financing is part of the EUR 150 million package provided by the EIB for the modernization of Ukraine’s railways. In 2022, the first EUR 100 million was granted as part of the EIB’s Emergency Solidarity Response with Ukraine to fund urgent repairs and restore essential railway services. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kent Johansson | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Transport

European Investment Bank to finance Ukraine’s railway border crossings with Romania, other neighbors

02 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank and the government of Ukraine have agreed to allocate EUR 50 million from EIB funding to Ukraine's national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, for the modernization of key railway border crossings with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. 

The project includes repairs to worn-out railway tracks, the relocation of wagon inspections, the reconstruction of an intermodal terminal, and the installation of equipment such as cranes. 

The upgraded railway lines will serve both freight and passenger trains. 

“The EIB has been a long-standing partner of Ukrzaliznytsia, from well before the very first days of the war. With this new support, we are continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s railway infrastructure at a critical time. Upgrading border crossing points and key rail links will help remove bottlenecks, accelerate the flow of goods and support Ukraine’s deeper integration with the European Union,” said Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President, cited in the official press release.

The agreement was signed by the EIB and the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine. The financing is guaranteed by the EU through the Ukraine Facility and co-financed through an EU grant under the Connecting Europe Facility. 

The financing is part of the EUR 150 million package provided by the EIB for the modernization of Ukraine’s railways. In 2022, the first EUR 100 million was granted as part of the EIB’s Emergency Solidarity Response with Ukraine to fund urgent repairs and restore essential railway services. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kent Johansson | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 April 2025
Justice
Romanian soldiers on parental leave went to Congo as mercenaries, Defense Ministry finds
01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Travel
Update - Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail crossing Romania expands Braşov segment
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region