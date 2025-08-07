First 7 new railway kilometers commissioned on Lot 4 Aleșd – Hungarian Border, an important milestone for Egis supervision services

News from Companies

The first 7 new railway kilometers of Lot 4 ALEȘD – Hungarian BORDER, as part of the rehabilitation project for the Cluj-Napoca - Oradea - Episcopia Bihor – Border railway line, funded by PNRR funds, were commissioned by CFR Infrastructura on July 31, this year. As an engineer in this project, Egis supervise the progress of this major project, ensuring that all work meets the requirements and that every phase is executed efficiently and safely, in line with project specifications.

Important milestone for Egis supervision services

Egis, a leading global firm in architectural, consulting, construction engineering, operations, and mobility services, awarded in April 2023, by the National Railway Company "C.F.R."- S.A., to provide consultancy and supervision services for electrification and rehabilitation works on sections 3 Poieni – Aleșd and 4 Aleșd – Hungary Border of the Cluj Napoca – Oradea – Episcopia Bihor railway line, now records its first major success: the commissioning of the first 7 km of new railway within Lot 4 Aleșd – Hungarian Border.

On Lot 4 Aleșd – Hungarian Border, which has a total length of 46.74 km, the works began in August 2024, immediately after the approval of the Technical Execution Project, and the reopened segment was completed in a record time of just two months, corresponding to June-July of the current year.

In reaching this important milestone, the role of Egis was to supervise the progress of this major project, ensuring that all work meets the requirements and that every phase is executed efficiently and safely, in line with project specifications.

The completed works on LOT 4 Aleșd – Border, that are now in operation, are from km 0+660.74 to km 7+088.32, between Episcopia Bihor and the Hungarian Border, and include: embankments and railway superstructure in the Episcopia Bihor station and between Episcopia Bihor and the Hungarian Border, installation of catenary poles and anchors, installation of signaling cables, completion of 13 underpasses and construction of 2 culverts.

This rehabilitated section allows the resumption of railway traffic, currently with restrictions (maximum speed 50 km/h), until the completion of the entire lot. Upon completion, the maximum speeds will be 160 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains, with improved travel conditions, safety, and interoperability with ITS.

An impressive effort

The project involves complete railway works including replacement of rail lines, sleeper, substrate, electrification, consolidation/construction of bridges and ERTMS installation, complying with TEN-T standards. On the entire project, the works should cover a total length of 166.42 km, the project being divided into four lots: Lot 1 – Cluj Napoca – Aghireș – 30.41 km; Lot 2 – Aghireș – Poieni – 36.53 km; Lot 3 – Poieni – Aleșd – 52.74 km; Lot 4 – Aleșd – Hungarian border – 46,74 km.

For the 100 km sections between Poieni - Aleșd – Frontiera Ungaria, representing two lots – Lot 3 and Lot 4, Egis supervises and coordinates contractors’ design and build activities up to the final acceptance of the project. The complex activities to be supervised include the detailed design and construction permit design as well as replacement and construction of bridges and culverts, restoration of rail embankments, upgrading railway stations and stops, upgrading electrification and telecommunication and signaling works.

Lot 4, specifically, covers the Aleșd to the Hungarian border section, including stations like Tilegad, Oșorhei, Oradea Est, Oradea, and Episcopia Bihor. The works on Lot 4 are carried out under traffic, which requires complex organization and temporary works to maintain circulation.

"The 7 km of new railway now put into operation in less than two months of concentrated effort are proof of excellent teamwork. As supervisor of this extensive and challenging work, Egis is proud to reach this important milestone and congratulates the contractor for the exemplary mobilization with which they approached the works on this railway section," said Corina Mateas, Project Coordinator at Egis in Romania.

Social, environmental and community impact

The Cluj Napoca - Oradea – Episcopia Bihor railway line enhances Romania's economic competitiveness through sustainable transport infrastructure, EU integration, and improved connectivity to the European network. It enables travel speeds of 160 km/h for passengers and 120 km/h for cargo, while improving travel conditions, safety, and interoperability with ITS. The project supports environmental sustainability by promoting efficient transport and reducing emissions, and it advances social equity by improving accessibility for people with disabilities and ensuring safe transit for all users.

In the near future, the commissioning of another significant section of Lot 4 Aleșd – Hungarian Border is expected.

*This is a press release.