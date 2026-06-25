Eforie Colorat: Film, music, contemporary art at sixth season of Romanian seaside festival

The sixth edition of festival Eforie Colorat, held in Eforie Sud, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, kicks off on July 4th under the theme of Connections.

The chosen topic spotlights the relationships built around the Cinemascop Garden, between locals and tourists, artists and the community, people and the city, the organizers have said.

“One of the things we care most about is to leave room for the community to leave its mark on the project. Over the past few years, we have seen how people in the Eforie and the surroundings have started not only attending, but also offering ideas, initiatives, and the wish to contribute. For us, this means that Eforie Colorat is not only our project, but a process we design together,” Alexandra Dumitrescu and Emil Cristian Ghiță, co-founders of Eforie Colorat, said.

The program of the festival covers film screenings, concerts, workshops, activities for children, and meetings for the community. Two contemporary art exhibitions will open on site, while other events will be organized alongside partners such as One World Romania, Cărturești, and Civic Cult. Thursdays will be dedicated to children, with films, creative workshops, and a play area.

Film festival Cinemascop will take place between August 14 and August 20 in the open-air garden in Eforie Sud.

Eforie Colorat is a cultural and community platform developed by the Visual Arts Forum Association at the Cinemascop Garden in Eforie Sud. The project started in 2021, “on the conviction that access to culture, education, and valuable experiences should not be limited to large cities.”

(Photo: Alexandra Dumitrescu, courtesy of organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com