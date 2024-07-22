Update: In an official statement, Edward Iordănescu confirmed that his mission as national team coach had ended. "Now it's time to keep my word to my family as well," he said.

"I started with total confidence, a path that seemed impossible for most, and I took on this mission with all my heart in which I invested the best that I had as a person and as a coach. I have built a high-performing team, worthy of Romania's tradition and reputation, and I am proud that I had the chance to work alongside footballers with extraordinary character and great potential," Iordănescu's message starts.

However, he also noted that it "wasn't always a path of celebration," but also "one of sacrifices," especially when it comes to his family.

"At the same time, I promised my family, during the difficult moments I went through on this journey, when they suffered and supported me beyond everything, that I would also fulfill my duty to them after I have fully fulfilled my duty to the national team and to Romania," Edward Iordănescu said.

He also mentioned that he hasn't negotiated another offer so far.

Initial story: Edward Iordănescu will no longer be the head coach of Romania’s national football team once his contract expires at the end of July, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced. He has been at the helm of the national team since early 2022.

“Following discussions, the Romanian Football Federation understands and respects the decision of Edward Iordănescu to take a break,” reads the announcement.

Under Iordănescu’s lead, the Romanian national team played 28 matches and won 10 of them. They also faced 8 defeats and ended 10 matches in a draw.

After a campaign in the Nations League in 2022, which represented a stage of preparation for the preliminaries for EURO 2024, the FRF decided to continue the collaboration with Edward Iordănescu.

In the qualification campaign for the final tournament in Germany, the national team finished in first place, undefeated, and with only 5 goals received in the 10 games.

Their excellent journey also continued at the final tournament of EURO 2024, where, under the leadership of Edward Iordănescu, Romania won the group, overcoming Belgium, Slovakia, and Ukraine. Moreover, in the first match of the final tournament, the tricolors achieved the most decisive victory in the history of participation in the final, world, and European tournaments, defeating Ukraine with a score of 3-0.

FRF thanked Iordănescu “for the work done, for his dedication during this challenging period, and for the results obtained with the national team” and wished him “success in his future projects.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim)