Romania's Ministry of Education unveils new subsidy scheme for student accommodation and meals

Romania's Ministry of Education has initiated a public consultation on the methodology for granting accommodation and meal subsidies to students. The proposal extends the current subsidies beyond state university dormitories to cover alternative accommodation, such as rented apartments, according to Edupedu.ro.

To qualify for the rental subsidy, students must inform their educational institution in writing at the start of the academic year, providing a copy of their rental agreement and proof of registration with the Local Taxes and Fees Directorate.

Key changes in the proposed methodology provisions that students opting for accommodation outside state dormitories, such as private rentals, are now eligible for subsidies, provided they submit the required documents to their institution.

Additional financial support will be available for students with disabilities, those from single-parent families, orphans, children of teaching staff, and those from foster care centers, who will benefit from higher-cost allowances.

Public universities will be able to offer subsidised meals to students in their own canteens, funded by the state budget.

Any unused subsidy funds for accommodation and meals at the end of the year can be rolled over to the next year.

Students paying tuition fees can access paid accommodation and meals, with subsidies potentially provided from university income, private sector contributions, non-governmental organisations, or local authorities.

This initiative aims to improve support for students, particularly those from vulnerable groups while providing more flexibility in their accommodation options.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)