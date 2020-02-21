Romanian digital recycling platform gets EUR 215,000 seed financing for development

EcoTree, an innovative digital platform designed for the field of circular economy, waste recycling and developed by a Romanian start-up, will receive a EUR 215,000 seed financing for development and implementation.
The financing is coordinated by local venture capital fund Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with the local crowdfunding platform Seed Blink and business angels.
EcoTree is an innovative B2B digital platform that accelerates the way waste collection and recycling are carried out, regardless of typology, quantity or provenance and is due to be launched in the coming months.
Its goal is to bring real benefits to the waste recycling industry by digitizing the processes and the necessary legal documentation, ensuring transparency and traceability, analyzing data through business intelligence modules, special auction modules and thus, not only contributing to the increased degree of recycling of waste but also to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.
“We mainly approach companies that would like to digitise the management of operations in the area of waste and recycling. We are bringing in a simple to use software service, its implementation standing for both minimal effort and affordable price on the part of our customers. In this financing round we aim to complete the service by 100% with all the functionalities required by the beneficiaries, so that in the next period we will implement some pilot projects with relevant organizations that are of major interest for the waste management area,” said EcoTree founders Bogdan Andronache and Alexandru Petrescu.
(Photo source: the company)
