RO handymen marketplace app. Feexers valued at EUR 3 mln after financing round

Romanian startup Feexers, an online marketplace that connects clients with various providers of personal care and home maintenance services (electricians, installers, painters, cosmeticians, etc.), was valued at EUR 3 million after a financing round conducted in the last quarter of 2019.
The company has attracted total funds worth about EUR 500,000 from local investors such as venture capital fund GapMinder, startup investment platform Roca X, and individual investors such as Andrei Pitis, former shareholder of Vector Watch and Clever Taxi, and Lucian and Andrei Costea (the founders of food supplements producer Secom).
Feexers was founded by Felix Tătaru - founder of the communication group GMP Group, Cristi Udrescu - former head of the software company Wizrom, and Eusediu Margasoiu - former executive at Pepsi, according to data published by the company in the Official Gazette.
The founders currently hold about 63% of the company’s shares while GapMinder has taken a 7.2% stake and Roca X holds 5%, according to Profit.ro.
(Photo: Pixabay)
The Romanian tech startup Tokinomo raised over EUR 700,000 in a new investment round attended by Early Game Ventures...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!