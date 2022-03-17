Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa

Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 08:59
Business

Israeli Econergy expands footprint in Romania with another PV project

17 March 2022
Israel based international independent power producer (IPP) of utility-scale renewable energy projects Econergy will expand its presence in Romania, where it already invested EUR 1.5 bln, with another photovoltaic (PV) project estimated at EUR 50 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The seller is the German group PNE, a group with global operations in the field of green energy.

This is PNE's second major transaction publicly announced on the Romanian renewables market.

PNE sold to Econergy an 81.1 MW solar project in Oradea, in a ready-to-build stage. If the project is built, it would involve an investment of about EUR 50 mln, according to estimates.

"We are delighted that we have completed this transaction, and we are also very pleased with the cooperation with all parties involved in this process. PNE's portfolio of renewable projects in Romania is expanding, and we are glad that we can thus contribute to the increase of green energy production capacities and at the same time to the decrease of the carbon footprint," said Daniela Dinescu, managing director, PNE Romania.

(Photo: Anatoliygleb/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

01 March 2021
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
