M&A

Ecolet acquires Curier Online’s commercial operations in Romania

02 July 2025

Ecolet, the B2C brand of the Alsendo Group, has acquired the commercial operations of Curier Online in Romania, marking a significant step in Alsendo’s expansion strategy in Southeastern Europe. The transaction strengthens Ecolet’s position in the local e-commerce logistics market and enhances its technological offering for B2C and C2X clients.

Through the deal, Ecolet takes over Curier Online’s courier service resale platform and active customer base. The integration is expected to improve cross-border delivery processes and offer a more scalable, automated logistics experience to clients, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, the company said.

The Curier Online brand will be gradually phased out, with all customers being migrated to the Ecolet platform.

Curier Online, launched in 2021 by Innovative Francize, had built a solid presence in the local delivery sector. Co-owner Conrad Arva said the transition to Ecolet is a natural next step, giving clients access to more robust resources and infrastructure.

The acquisition is part of Alsendo’s broader strategy to unify fragmented logistics services across Europe and create a comprehensive, digital delivery ecosystem. In recent years, the group has acquired several platforms in Central and Eastern Europe - including Siusk24, Cargobooking, Zaslat, Innoship, and Ecolet - and recently expanded into Western Europe with the acquisition of Italy’s Spedire.com and SpedirePRO.

Alsendo CEO Magdalena Magnuszewska said the group’s goal is to become Europe’s leading platform for delivery and shipping management, building on its growth in Central and Eastern Europe to scale across the continent.

Founded in Romania, Ecolet has recorded rapid growth, increasing its revenue from RON 33,000 in 2019 to RON 12.3 million in 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pattanaphong Khuankaew/Dreamstime.com)

