EC approves EUR 222 mln for water and sewage infrastructure around Bucharest

The European Commission (EC) has approved a major investment of over EUR 222 million from the Cohesion Fund for the modernization and installation of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Romania's Ilfov county, which includes the localities around Bucharest.

The investment will connect more people to the sewerage network and ensure better quality and less wastewater leakage.

As a result of this project, the share of households connected to the water supply system will increase from 57.1% to 99.6% in 52 communities.

Simultaneously, the sewerage network will be expanded by 43.3% to serve 100% of the area's population.

The project should also help reduce water losses, protect biodiversity, and create 1,500 temporary jobs in the implementation phase and 72 permanent jobs in the operational phase.

This investment will provide drinking water that meets quality standards for approximately 234,000 people.

Cohesion and Reform Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said: "This investment demonstrates the EU's commitment to raising the Europeans' living standards. Although our priority is to combat the pandemic's effects, we are also committed to fulfilling the Cohesion Fund's mission to reduce disparities between regions so that no one is left behind."

(Photo: Pexels)

