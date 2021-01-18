Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:15
Business

EC approves EUR 222 mln for water and sewage infrastructure around Bucharest

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has approved a major investment of over EUR 222 million from the Cohesion Fund for the modernization and installation of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Romania's Ilfov county, which includes the localities around Bucharest.

The investment will connect more people to the sewerage network and ensure better quality and less wastewater leakage.

As a result of this project, the share of households connected to the water supply system will increase from 57.1% to 99.6% in 52 communities.

Simultaneously, the sewerage network will be expanded by 43.3% to serve 100% of the area's population.

The project should also help reduce water losses, protect biodiversity, and create 1,500 temporary jobs in the implementation phase and 72 permanent jobs in the operational phase.

This investment will provide drinking water that meets quality standards for approximately 234,000 people.

Cohesion and Reform Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said: "This investment demonstrates the EU's commitment to raising the Europeans' living standards. Although our priority is to combat the pandemic's effects, we are also committed to fulfilling the Cohesion Fund's mission to reduce disparities between regions so that no one is left behind."

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:35
25 November 2020
Business
EC approves EUR 370 mln investment in RO water supply and sewage networks
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:15
Business

EC approves EUR 222 mln for water and sewage infrastructure around Bucharest

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has approved a major investment of over EUR 222 million from the Cohesion Fund for the modernization and installation of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Romania's Ilfov county, which includes the localities around Bucharest.

The investment will connect more people to the sewerage network and ensure better quality and less wastewater leakage.

As a result of this project, the share of households connected to the water supply system will increase from 57.1% to 99.6% in 52 communities.

Simultaneously, the sewerage network will be expanded by 43.3% to serve 100% of the area's population.

The project should also help reduce water losses, protect biodiversity, and create 1,500 temporary jobs in the implementation phase and 72 permanent jobs in the operational phase.

This investment will provide drinking water that meets quality standards for approximately 234,000 people.

Cohesion and Reform Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said: "This investment demonstrates the EU's commitment to raising the Europeans' living standards. Although our priority is to combat the pandemic's effects, we are also committed to fulfilling the Cohesion Fund's mission to reduce disparities between regions so that no one is left behind."

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:35
25 November 2020
Business
EC approves EUR 370 mln investment in RO water supply and sewage networks
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures